Diddy, Naomi Campbell And More Slay In All-Black ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Calendar

Photos from the esteemed Pirelli Calendar have just been released and it features an all-Black cast taking on Alice in Wonderland. The elaborate project features stars like Diddy, Naomi Campbell, Thando Hopa, RuPaul, Djimon Hounsou, Whoopi Goldberg, and popular up-and-comer Duckie Thot as Alice.
[NOV 2017] • Duckie as ALICE in Tim Walker's Wonderland, for the 2018 #PirelliCalendar Unveiled today • Casting Duckie Thot, who has only just started her modelling career but already found great success, was the “biggest surprise” for Tim Walker. “She hadn’t done a lot of modelling before we cast her as Alice. I just think she carried that lead role with so much strength.” For Thot, “this Calendar is my dream job. Pirelli has always been my dream job as a model. It was something I thought I would do in five years, six years’ time. To be able to be lensed by him [Walker], and for Pirelli, those two together is my dream.” TO READ MORE, See Link In Bio • #duckieofficial #TimWalker
The photos were shot by acclaimed photographer Tim Walker and while the limited calendar is not for sell, it’s sure to spark some talk on the Internet. Swipe through to check out more stunning photos.
