FOOD ALLERGY DEATH: 3-Year-Old Dies After Given Grilled Cheese at Preschool

Officials in New York City are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who suffered an allergic reaction and died after an employee at his preschool allegedly gave him a grilled cheese sandwich, despite documentation on file warning about his severe allergy to dairy.

The incident occurred on November 3rd at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, the boy named Elijah was given a grilled cheese sandwich by a supervising adult “despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy.”

To make matters worse, the preschool called the boy’s mother to pick up him up and take him to the hospital instead of calling 911, the family said.

The preschool has been shut down while the investigation is ongoing. Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said, “There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We will get to the bottom of what happened here.” (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Allergies shouldn’t be taken lightly. This is a reminder that they can be deadly.

An EpiPen can be a life saver in these situations.

Last year, there was a huge controversy about the price of EpiPens.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: