Should LiAngelo Ball Be Punished By China Laws For Shoplifting??

Posted 3 hours ago
18 year old UCLA Bruins freshman basketball player, LiAngelo Ball, brother of NBA player  Lonzo Ball and the son of LaVar Ball, has been accused of stealing while on a college basketball trip in China.

Young Ball and some of his college teammates are being accused of stealing sunglasses from the Louis Vuitton store in China.

Washington Post correspondent Simon Denyer reports from Beijing that someone who takes goods worth between 1,000 yuan ($150) and 2,500 yuan ($380), for example, could face a maximum sentence of six months, but might escape with only a fine. Stealing anything worth more than that would be punished with jail time. Someone convicted of stealing goods worth between 7,000 ($1,050) and 10,000 yuan ($1,510) would face between two and three years in jail under Chinese law. Theft of something worth 2,500 yuan to 4,000 yuan could result in a sentence of 6 months to one year and 4,000 yuan to 7,000 yuan, one to two years.

The question is now becoming what should be his punishment and should he be held to Chinese laws for his alleged crime?

Check out the video below

