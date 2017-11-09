Will Ferrell: LeBron James Should Run for President

Will Ferrell: LeBron James Should Run for President

CLEVELAND – LeBron James hasn’t been shy to insert himself into political discourse over the past year. Last fall, he campaigned for Hillary Clinton and this fall, he has repeatedly spoken out against President Donald Trump.

But could King James ever take his talents from the hardwood to the White House? At least one prominent actor and comedian hopes so.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday — an episode which also featured Clinton as a guest — Will Ferrell told a story about running into James at gym in Boston last spring. The encounter ended with the “Anchorman” star asking the 4-time MVP to run for president — a plea he repeated on Wednesday night.


 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

