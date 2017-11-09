Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tami Roman & Shaunie O' Neal

Source: Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty

Tami says thanks, but no thanks to VH1 deal.

 

Tami Roman may be leaving Basketball Wives: LA behind for The Bonnet Chronicles!

There’s word that Tami might be thinking of moving on from the franchise that brought her back to reality TV. According to The Blast, Tami has decided she won’t be returning to BBWLA for season 7.

Supposedly, she’s turned down a deal from VH1 to join the next season in order to expand her online series, The Bonnet Chronicles. The Instagram series has gained quite a following, and Tami can count Taraji P. HensonLeslie Jones, and Halle Berry among her fans.

Reportedly, Tami has received a number of offers to bring The Bonnet Chronicles to TV. It’s not clear whether that means the show would land on a network or streaming service.

Tami has yet to confirm the reports, but she may be announcing her departure from BBWLA soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

Oh, Really? Tami Roman Accused Of Stealing Bonnet Chronicles

Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami Roman & Evelyn Lozada’s Beef

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Rick Diamond, Staff, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 23 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 23 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 3 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 3 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos