News
Home > News

Lindsay Lohan Asks Kendrick To DM Her, Twitter Wants To Protect Kendrick At All Costs

We the people are both confused and scared

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

'Scary Movie V' Premiere Presented By Dimension Films In Partnership With Lexus And Chambord - Red Carpet

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


Lindsay Lohan has been on a downward spiral pretty much since everything she’s done post-Mean Girls. Most recently defending Harvey Weinstein against numerous allegations of sexual assault, the public is most definitely not on Lohan’s side for like….anything at all. For someone who is seemingly strung out and not doing her best, we want to make sure that she stays away from the public figures we love and cherish–but unfortunately it looks like she’s up to something.

Early Wednesday morning, Lindsay tweeted Kendrick Lamar, simply writing, “DM me.” With such a cryptic message, everybody was both confused and scared for what would happen if she got ahold of our beloved Kung Fu Kenny. The interaction probably is completely harmless, and the chances of Kendrick actually responding when that’s one of millions of tweets he would have to sift through is slim–but Lindsay’s attempt is confusing nonetheless.

Whatever it is Lohan wants from Lamar, the people want to stop–and everyone made that extremely clear to the Parent Trap star. Check out the most hilarious replies from fans doing their best to clown Lindsay and protect Kendrick Lamar at all costs.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 8 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 8 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 9 hours ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Photos