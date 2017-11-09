News
Home > News

4 Things The Self-Driving Bus Accident Taught Us

The future seems scary.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

23385519

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty


This Wednesday, a self-driving shuttle bus was being tested for the first time in Las Vegas. It spent only a few hours on the street before a delivery truck backed into it.

According to New York Daily News, the bus did everything it was supposed to do — its sensors noticed the truck backing up and the bus stopped. The driver however, apparently didn’t see the bus and they made impact.

There were a few passengers on the bus and luckily no one got injured. However, this whole situation taught us four things. Swipe through to read our thoughts.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 8 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 8 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 9 hours ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Photos