O.J. Simpson Is Banned For Life!

Where one might argue that The Juice Man is out here living his best life, a hotel is saying he can’t come back here no mo! He is Banned For LIFE.

O.J. Simpson Thrown Out of Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel for Belligerence https://t.co/qXPd76Sl7O — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 9, 2017

According to TMZ, Simpson paid many visits to the Cosmopolitan Hotel since being a free man out of prison. But last night was a different story when he made his frequent visit to the Clique Bar. Where he became disruptive and had too many drinks…

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Welp, I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: