O.J. Simpson Is Banned For Life!

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Where one might argue that The Juice Man is out here living his best life, a hotel is saying he can’t come back here no mo! He is Banned For LIFE.

According to TMZ, Simpson paid many visits to the Cosmopolitan Hotel since being a free man out of prison. But last night was a different story when he made his frequent visit to the Clique Bar. Where he became disruptive and had too many drinks…

 

Welp, I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.

 

