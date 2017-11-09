O.J. Simpson Is Banned For Life!

2 reads Leave a comment
Where one might argue that The Juice Man is out here living his best life, a hotel is saying he can’t come back here no mo! He is Banned For LIFE.
According to TMZ, Simpson paid many visits to the Cosmopolitan Hotel since being a free man out of prison. But last night was a different story when he made his frequent visit to the Clique Bar. Where he became disruptive and had too many drinks…
Welp, I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.
