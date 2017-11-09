Tot Living By Haute Living Celebrates Asahd's First Birthday With Cybex

Tot Living By Haute Living Celebrates Asahd's First Birthday With Cybex

Photo by Tot Living By Haute Living Celebrates Asahd's First Birthday With Cybex

Khaled and Diddy To Host New Hip-Hop Series

Posted 1 hour ago
Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

This is what happens when moguls come together. A new competition hip-hop series! Something like American Idol/The Voice Meets Hip-Hop. This is going to be iconic and will be featured on FOX.

“TMZ reports that Diddy is set to be the record executive, DJ Khaled will be the panel’s producer and Charlie Walk (President of Republic Records) will be the business mogul for the show’s panel. As for the leading performer, the publication reports that it’s been narrowed down to three women – Fergie, Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.

FOX’s newly appointed reality-programming executive, Rob Wade, previously told Variety that the first season of the show won’t run too long, as a way to find the next star in a short amount of time. 

“I think it could be anywhere between four and eight [episodes]. It’s very different. I know that the natural instinct would be to go all Idol or Voice [in season length], but this is different,” he explained. ” – HNHH

The Four will be premiering January 2018. 

