Reading Festival - Day 3

Reading Festival – Day 3

Photo by Reading Festival - Day 3

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Drake Is Out Here Shopping For His Wife?

Written By: ashmac

Posted 23 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Reading Festival - Day 3

Source: Chiaki Nozu / Getty

Yes you read that correctly lol. Drake is out here buying purses for the wife he doesn’t have. Talk about speaking things into existence, this is on the next level of that!

“In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drizzy is apparently going to town buying up expensive purses for his future wife, at least as per interviewer Tatiana Siegel. She writes the following: “He reveals that he has been collecting Birkin bags for years, a gift for ‘the woman I end up with.'” A potentially harmless statement when taken out of context but, if you consider Drake’s public persona of a man who has been known to play the field, this might come across as a little obsessive. Not that most women in the world wouldn’t consider becoming Mrs. Aubrey Graham at some point, but there’s a small part of that statement which makes you want to say, “Hey Drake, everything’s going to be okay. After all, you’re Drake.”

That’s oddly enough really cute and thoughtful. I’ll take a bag!!! or two.

 

ashmac , Drake , Just Ash , Just in , married , midday mayhem , Purses , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 3 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 3 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 4 hours ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 24 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Photos