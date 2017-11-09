Drake Is Out Here Shopping For His Wife?

Yes you read that correctly lol. Drake is out here buying purses for the wife he doesn’t have. Talk about speaking things into existence, this is on the next level of that!

“In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drizzy is apparently going to town buying up expensive purses for his future wife, at least as per interviewer Tatiana Siegel. She writes the following: “He reveals that he has been collecting Birkin bags for years, a gift for ‘the woman I end up with.'” A potentially harmless statement when taken out of context but, if you consider Drake’s public persona of a man who has been known to play the field, this might come across as a little obsessive. Not that most women in the world wouldn’t consider becoming Mrs. Aubrey Graham at some point, but there’s a small part of that statement which makes you want to say, “Hey Drake, everything’s going to be okay. After all, you’re Drake.”

So #Drake’s been collecting #Birkin bags for years “for the woman I end up with one day” | 🎥 @hollywoodreporter @champagnepapi A post shared by HotNewHipHop (@hotnewhiphop) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:30am PST

That’s oddly enough really cute and thoughtful. I’ll take a bag!!! or two.

