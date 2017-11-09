Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

Mary J. Blige continues to prove that you can’t keep a good woman down. Despite enduring one of the messiest celebrity divorces in recent years, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has multiple projects on her plate, including producing an upcoming dance drama series for FOX.

With her new album Strength of a Woman, starring in the critically-acclaimed film Mudbound slated to dominate awards season and now producing a new series for FOX, Mary J. Blige is a very busy lady these days. As reported by Deadline, MJB is teaming up with FOX to produce a drama series based on the life of famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson titled 8 Count. Gibson has been a legendary choreographer for over 25 years, working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Danity Kane, Katy Perry and more.

Via Deadline:

Written by Johnson, ‘8 Count’ is a music-fueled drama that follows a young choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, must invest in an up-and-coming singer, who also has one last shot at stardom.

Johnson will executive produce with The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, Gibson, and Blige, who will also serve as a Music Advisor to the project.

This is Fox’s third high-profile dance drama buy this season. The network also gave a script commitment plus penalty to hip-hop drama ‘Take It From The Top’ (working title) inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson’s life, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and to ‘Shine,’ an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt and ‘Step Up’ creator Duane Adler.

While 8 Count will be Mary’s first foray into television, aside from a few guest appearances on TV shows, Laurieann Gibson is quite familiar with the medium. Fans likely remember her onscreen credits from multiple seasons of MTV’s Making the Band, BET’s Born to Dance and currently on the Lifetime hit Dance Moms.

