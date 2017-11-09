MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK!

DADDY’S HOME 2 (Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Brad and Dusty must deal with their intrusive fathers during the holidays.

WHO’S IN IT? Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, Linda Cardellini, John Cena

TRIVIA:

The first movie earned $240.4 million.

Mel Gibson, who plays Mark Wahlberg’s father, is is only 15 years older than Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell also starred in The Other Guys (2010).

DADDY’S HOME 2: Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) learns that his daughter has been turning up the heat on the thermostat. OC: …this is madness. :26

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (Mystery)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train.

WHO’S IN IT? Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Michael Pena

TRIVIA:

The novel Murder on the Orient Express was published in 1934.

was published in 1934. It was first made into a movie in 1974, starring Albert Finney .

. A Murder on the Orient Express video game was released in 2006.

video game was released in 2006. Kenneth Branagh is the sixth actor to play detective Hercule Poirot — following Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov, Alfred Molina, David Suchet and Mansai Nomura.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: Miss Mary Debenham (Daisy Ridley) meets detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh). OC: …escapes his notice. :25

