TERRY CREWS: Files Police Report Against Alleged Groper

A month after admitting on Twitter that he was once sexually harassed by a “high-level Hollywood executive,” Terry Crews has decided to hold that person accountable.”

The hulking star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine filed a police report in Los Angeles against the alleged abuser whom he claims groped him last year. Crews also told TMZ that he plans to sue the man who has been identified as Adam Venit, the head of the motion picture department of the William Morris talent agency.

In a lengthy Twitter thread last month, Crews wrote, “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said ‘What are you doing?’ My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The William Morris Agency says Venit has been placed on leave while they investigate the claim.

Crews has said that he could have “kicked his [butt] right then” but didn’t because he was afraid of the repercussions of beating up a “Hollywood honcho.”

Victims should no longer fear repercussions for coming forward with stories of abuse.

Victims have stayed quiet for far too long, but that has all changed now.

