Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

TERRY CREWS: Files Police Report Against Alleged Groper

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 7 mins ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A month after admitting on Twitter that he was once sexually harassed by a “high-level Hollywood executive,” Terry Crews has decided to hold that person accountable.”

The hulking star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine filed a police report in Los Angeles against the alleged abuser whom he claims groped him last year. Crews also told TMZ that he plans to sue the man who has been identified as Adam Venit, the head of the motion picture department of the William Morris talent agency.

In a lengthy Twitter thread last month, Crews wrote, “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said ‘What are you doing?’ My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The William Morris Agency says Venit has been placed on leave while they investigate the claim.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Crews has said that he could have “kicked his [butt] right then” but didn’t because he was afraid of the repercussions of beating up a “Hollywood honcho.”
  • Victims should no longer fear repercussions for coming forward with stories of abuse.
  • Victims have stayed quiet for far too long, but that has all changed now.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Against , alleged , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Files , Groper , Police , Report , Terry Crews

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 18 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 20 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos