Tiffany Haddish Takes A Girl’s Trip To History [VIDEO]

Break out comedian/star actress from the summer hit comedy “Girls Trip”, Tiffany Haddish, will be making history on the largest improvisational stage on earth, Saturday Night Live this coming Saturday night. Tiffany Haddish will be the first female African American comedian in history to host SNL. Crazy, Right!!

Tiffany broke the news herself on her Instagram page, letting the world know that November the 11th she will be making history and #SheReady!!

This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian host?!? #SheReady

I know she’s ready, however, the question is…is Saturday Night Live and the free world ready for her? Can’t wait for Saturday to get here!!

