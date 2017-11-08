Tiffany Haddish Takes A Girl’s Trip To History [VIDEO]

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Tiffany Haddish Takes A Girl’s Trip To History [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Elton Anderson Jr. / Elton Anderson Jr.


Break out comedian/star actress from the summer hit comedy “Girls Trip”, Tiffany Haddish, will be making history on the largest improvisational stage on earth, Saturday Night Live this coming Saturday night. Tiffany Haddish will be the first female African American comedian in history to host SNL. Crazy, Right!!

Tiffany broke the news herself on her Instagram page, letting the world know that November the 11th she will be making history and #SheReady!!

This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian host?!? #SheReady

I know she’s ready, however, the question is…is Saturday Night Live and the free world ready for her?  Can’t wait for Saturday to get here!!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 20 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos