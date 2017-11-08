A Former Boston News Anchor Says Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son

A Former Boston News Anchor Says Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son

Spacey has not responded to the latest claims against him, while Nantucket Police has not confirmed whether or not a report has been filed.

 

BOSTON- Former TV news anchor Heather Unruh came forward on Wednesday with new allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son.

The alleged assault took place in July 2016, said Unruh, who spoke during a press conference about the incident. She said Spacey sexually assaulted her son in 2016 when he was 18 years old.

Unruh claims the assault happened at a bar in Nantucket and that Spacey “stuck his hand down my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals.” Unruh said the touching was non-consensual.

She says her son “panicked” and “froze” before he fled the bar while Spacey went to the bathroom.

Unruh went on to say that her son did not report the crime to the police, but he did tell her and other family members about the assault immediately after.

Unruh also claims to have consulted with the local sheriff, who urged her to file a report at the time.


 

