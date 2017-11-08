Uncategorized
DR PHIL: Highest-Paid TV Host

Forbes magazine tabulated the highest-paid TV hosts.

Atop the list is Dr. Phil McGraw, who took home 79 million dollars last year thanks to a hefty salary and a percentage of his show’s profits.

Ellen DeGeneres had an income last year of 77 million. She’s also negotiated a slice of her show’s profits, plus her endorsement deal with CoverGirl.

Third place goes to Ryan Seacrest, who earned 58 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine from co-hosting with Kelly Ripa, producing Keeping Up With the Kardashians and a half-million other jobs.

Judge Judy Sheindlin makes 47 million from her court TV show. Simon Cowell took home 45 million dollars. Steve Harvey got a combined 42 million dollars for his talk show and hosting Family Feud.  Former NFL all-pro Michael Strahan raked in 21 million with his Good Morning America gig and on the weekends talking football on FOX. Strahan is tied with Heidi Klum of Project Runway and America’s Got Talent.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Oprah Winfrey once topped this list. She’s retired, but introduced the world to Dr. Phil.
  • You need to earn 20 million annually to make Forbes’ Top 10.
  • Favorites like Jimmy FallonKelly RipaRobin RobertsMegyn Kelly and Stephen Colbert are in the 15 million dollar range.
  • Dr. Phil is responsible for making famous the Cash Me Outside girl, Danielle Bregoli. Her rapping moniker is now “Bhad Bhabie.”
