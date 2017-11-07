JAY-Z: Meek Mill Sentence “Unjust and Heavy Handed”

Early Monday evening, it was reported that Meek Mill was sentenced to at least two years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. Around midnight, Meek’s Roc Nation boss and criminal justice reform advocate Jay-Z spoke out against the decision.

In a statement, Hov said, “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer—is unjust and heavy handed… We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Meek’s attorney alleged Judge Genece Brinkley has a long-standing vendetta against his client. She ignored prosecutors who recommended no jail time. Meek’s lawyer also highlighted an odd incident where Brinkley reportedly asked him to remake Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” and shout her out on the track. He laughed it off and she reportedly took it personally.

Judge Brinkley reportedly told Meek, “I’ve been trying to help you since 2009…You basically thumbed your nose at me.” Meek is accused of violating probation on misdemeanor assault charges and reckless driving charges that were dropped earlier this year. (Facebook)

Fasho Thoughts:

Sounds like Meek has strong grounds for an appeal. And most likely, access to Hov’s high-powered legal team.

We hear Meek and the judge actually have a prior history from growing up in Philly.

Changing your life doesn’t happen overnight. Folks complaining that he’s been given multiple chances already need to respect the process.

This is B.S. when you consider the fact that both of the charges that led to the violation were dropped.

Meek has been on probation or in jail his entire adult life — for nearly a decade.

The deck is stacked against him and he can’t catch a break.

Spending two-to-four years locked up in the prime of his career is the last thing Meek

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: