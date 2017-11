Beyonce shut down Halloween this year with a fashion show of Lil Kim looks. Queen Bey honored the Kim saying, “Hip Hop Would Not Be The Same Without Our Original Queen Bee.”

The Notorious K.I.M had to responded with some love of her own.

I’m speechless and honored 🙏🏾 #beyonce #lilkim #tookusabreak #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

🙌🏾💙💙💙 #beyonce #lilkim #tookusabreak #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Come all the way thru Bey!! 💚 #beyonce #lilkim #tookusabreak #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Did Bey nail it.

