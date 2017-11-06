Fasho Celebrity News
DIDDY: Yet Another Name Change… Do You Care???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Sean “Diddy” Combs has gone by many names over the course of his career and he’s about to add one more alias to his rap sheet.

The rap mogul who went by Puffy switched it up again and has announced his new name — Brother Love aka Love.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, his 48th birthday, the Bad Boy boss told his 13 million-plus followers, “I’ve been praying on this…I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people. Like, yo, I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love, okay?”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He just does this for attention — he’ll change it back eventually.
  • Wait, wasn’t Brother Love that guy in the WWF back in the day?
  • What do you think of the new name?
  • Meanwhile, his Twitter handle is still @IAmDiddy.
Photos