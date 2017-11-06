TONIGHT SHOW: Tapings Canceled All Week

Jimmy Fallon will air reruns this week.

He’s taking bereavement following his mother’s sudden passing on Sunday. In a statement, Jimmy said about his mother, Gloria, (quote) “Today I lost my biggest fan.”

Stephen Colbert, who is both a friend and late night competitor, agreed on Twitter, (quote) “Mom is the first audience and the best.” Colbert lost his mother four years ago. He took time off to grieve, then returned and paid tribute to her.

NBC stated, (quote) “We extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss.” (Deadline Hollywood)

Fasho Thoughts:

Difficult to be funny in the face of such sadness.

Jimmy Kimmel recruited guest hosts last week while attending to his newborn’s medical needs.

Fallon could've done the same with the likes of best friends Justin Timberlake, Tina Fey and Miley Cyrus.

This month, television is trying to air the best shows while Nielsen tabulates the ratings.

