TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Trump Blames Mental Health, Not Guns

According to CBS News, authorities believe Devin Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you were hoping the Texas church shooting would change President Trump‘s position on gun control, don’t hold your breath.

During a press conference today (Monday) in Japan with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump told reporters, “I think mental health is the problem here… This isn’t a guns situation.” He also noted that an armed resident engaged the shooter. “Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction.”

Trump has belonged to the NRA for years, long before he held political aspirations, and he received strong electoral support from Second Amendment advocates in the 2016 election.

The shooter, 26-year-old Devin Kelley, opened fire yesterday on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people. (USA Today)

FAsho Thoughts:

And yet, the gun lobby has resisted calls for mental health screenings for gun permits.

Why can’t we tackle both issues?

The ban on so-called assault weapons ended more than a decade ago, and shooting deaths haven’t gone up.