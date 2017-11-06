Selena Finally Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla who was murder back in 1995 by a friend,finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame 22 years after her death. About 4,500 people gathered together on Friday (Nov. 3rd) to honor the legend.

22 años después de la muerte de #SelenaQuintanilla recibió su prestigiosa estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood en Los Angeles representada por su familia. A post shared by Despierta America (@despiertamerica) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Known simply as Selena, the singer-songwriter broke barriers for women in Latin music. She opened the floodgates for a new generation of contemporary artists of Latin descent who would go on to enjoy huge popularity with mainstream American audiences.

According to a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman, Selena’s crowd was the largest-ever for a Walk of Fame ceremony.