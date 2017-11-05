News
Home > News

Fishy: $370,000 Worth Of iPhone X’s Stolen Off UPS Truck

Three men reportedly made off with over 300 new iPhones after taking them from San Francisco delivery truck.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Launch Of Iphone X At Apple Store Saint Germain In Paris

Source: Chesnot / Getty


Something smells fishy.

The highly-anticipated iPhone X release has people doing some crazy things.

Wednesday (November 1), three men reportedly made off with over 300 new iPhones after taking them from San Francisco delivery truck.

The Verge reports:

The incident occurred between 11:15am and 11:30am PT Wednesday morning. The driver of the UPS truck had locked the vehicle after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall, and went to a nearby Macy’s to make another delivery. During that time the thieves, who have not been caught, managed to break in and take off in a white Dodge van with all 313 of the $999+ devices.

Police say they believe the thieves were tracking the truck and knew what they were looking for. “Given the dollar value in the incident itself it appears it was planned,” said SFPD Captain Rick Yick. UPS and Apple are working with police on the investigation. Each phone that was stolen had its IMEI serial number catalogued along with a description.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 3 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 3 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 5 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 6 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 6 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos