Mogul Talk: Nipsey Hussle And Gary Vee Talk Authenticity, Social Media And More

Nipsey Hussle sat down with social media guru and entrepreneur Gary Vee in his studio to talk about their tireless hustles.
Over the years, both have used the Internet brilliantly to grow and engage their audiences.
Below, they exchange gems on social media marketing and entrepreneurship.
According to Gary Vee, “In today’s world, there’s no more old White guy being the gatekeeper, so everybody’s got an at-bat. I just don’t think everybody’s got it like that.”
Watch the full talk after the jump.
