Da Brat Is Not Here For Anyone Attacking Porsha On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” This Season [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Porsha and Da Brat

Da Brat went on Facebook Live and caught a very interesting conversation between Porsha and Rickey Smiley. She was talking about how she is single and Da Brat as well as Gary With Da Tea mentioned that maybe she should date Rickey. Porsha also told Rickey her ring size, but Gary told her she’s not ready for all that.

Porsha doesn’t understand why she hasn’t met the one yet, but she is saving all her love for someone. She also hopes they come with a nice life insurance policy. As the Facebook Live went on people kept complimenting Porsha because she didn’t have any makeup on. Then they started talking about the new season of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” which is premiering this weekend.

Da Brat mentioned that because her and Porsha have become such great friends she doesn’t want to see anyone mess with her this season. She also talked about how she might not be able to watch the show because of that. Porsha expressed that through the time she might have beef with some people, but at the end of the day is trying to keep the friendships.

The Latest:

