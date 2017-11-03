FETTY WAP: Arrested in NYC

Fetty Wap was arrested overnight in New York City for drunk driving and drag racing another vehicle.

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was caught speeding in a black Mercedes around 1 a.m. He handed the police officer a suspended driver’s license and appeared to be intoxicated. He failed a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test indicated he was over the legal limit. He was booked into jail on a slew of charges including reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI and driving without a valid license. He’s expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn today. (TMZ)

Fasho THoughts:

He was clocked doing 100 in a 50.

There’s no word if the other driver was stopped.

Fetty was busted last year for driving with a suspended license.

