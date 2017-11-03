NATIONAL ANTHEM: Navy Officer Refuses Award From Saints

A retired U.S. Navy officer has refused to accept an award from the New Orleans Saints because of the controversy involving NFL players protesting the national anthem.

Commander John Wells was selected to receive the Peoples Health Champion Award, which was going to be presented to him during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome. The award is given to senior citizens in Louisiana who have made significant accomplishments. But Wells says he is declining the award to protest the players who protest the anthem.

He says the award is tainted with the “dishonorable actions” of some players and is “unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails.” The Saints have issued a statement which reads, “He has that right, and we thank him for his service to our country and his past efforts on behalf of the military and veterans.” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Fasho Thoughts:

He’s protesting the protesters who are protesting the anthem.

He should still get the award even though he refuses to enter an NFL stadium.

However you feel about the anthem protests, enough is enough with all of the divisiveness.