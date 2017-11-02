JAY-Z: 4:44 Tour Struggling To Sell

0 reads Leave a comment
Jay-Z‘s 4:44 tour kicked off last Friday in Anaheim, California — with a hitch.
The buzz is, Hov is having serious problems putting butts in the seats. There have been reports of single-digit ticket prices, cancelled concerts and half-empty arenas.
At the Honda Center on Friday night, you could see Hov and opening act Vic Mensa for as little as $6. And just a couple nights later, a scheduled tour stop in Fresno was scrapped, presumably due to poor ticket sales.
His next show is Friday in Phoenix at the 18,000-seat Talking Stick Resort Arena. There are still thousands of tickets available at Ticketmaster, many around 25 bucks. If that price keeps coming down, it’s not a good sign for the remaining 30 dates of the 4:44 tour.
Fasho Thoughts:
- If he really gets desperate, he could always add Beyonce to the bill. The BeyHive would literally pay just to breathe the same air.
- Just because you’re a household name doesn’t mean you can assume folks are gonna pony up to see you.
- Might be time for Hov to start playing smaller, more “intimate” venues.
- Past Jay-Z tours have featured stacked lineups — should he have put bigger-name opening acts on the bill?
