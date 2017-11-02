WALMART SHOOTING: Suspect Captured

Police in Colorado have arrested the man suspected in the shooting that left three people dead inside a Walmart near Denver.

Police arrested 47-year-old Scott Ostrem after they spotted him driving past his apartment complex this morning in the same red Mitsubishi he was seen fleeing the Walmart in. Ostrem is accused of walking into the store Wednesday night and opening fire. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died at the hospital. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting and gave police a good look at the shooter’s face.

Police believe the victims were randomly targeted, and they do not yet know of Ostrem’s motive. (Denver Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

Police have not yet found the weapon.

The store is closed today.

Another senseless shooting.

