WORLD SERIES: Dodgers Force Game 7

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 55 mins ago
The World Series is going to a final game on Wednesday, after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros, 3-1, on Halloween night to even the series at three games apiece.

Houston jumped out to a 1-0 lead when George Springer hit a two-out homer to right field in the third inning and Astros ace Justin Verlander kept the Dodgers quiet through five innings.

But in the sixth, the Dodgers opened it up, scoring two runs. Chris Taylor doubled in Austin Barnes, who had singled and moved to second when Chase Utley was hit by a pitch. Corey Seager‘s sacrifice fly to deep right field scored Utley to give the Dodgers the lead. In the seventh, Joc Pederson once again provided an insurance run with a homer to left off reliever Joe Musgrove.

The Dodger bullpen, which was hammered by Houston in Game 5, rebounded nicely, with closer Kenley Jansen shutting down the ‘Stros for the final six outs.

Game 7 is at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. (MLB.com)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • No matter who you’re rooting for, this is a series for the ages.
  • There were fewer fireworks in Game 6, but it was still pretty exciting.
  • Fans in L.A. and Houston couldn’t be any more geeked up about this series.
  • Don’t be surprised if you see some starting pitchers coming out of the bullpen in Game 7, if necessary.
  • Houston Game 7 starter Lance McCullers Jr. started throwing in the outfield after Game 6 ended.
  • Yu Darvish, the Japanese pitcher mocked by the Astros Yuli Gurriel, will go to the mound for the Dodgers.
