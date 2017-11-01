Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

SELENA GOMEZ, THE WEEKND: The Real Story

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 57 mins ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The Weeknd was apparently the one who ended the relationship with Selena Gomez, according to his reps.

Sources tell TMZ that the relationship started to fizzle out over the summer because of their busy schedules. They rarely saw each other or even spoke on the phone, and The Weeknd didn’t want to be tied down in a relationship that had lost its passion. So he ended it and the two apparently still speak and remain friendly.

Sources also say that Justin Bieber, who has recently been seen with Selena, was not a factor in the breakup.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Rebounding with Justin Bieber would be a mistake. But most of their fans are hoping for it.
  • More answers are coming in two weeks when they’re scheduled to attend the American Music Awards. How far apart will they stay?
  • Two days in a row she’s been bicycling, as if to draw attention to her “Bad Liar” music video about unrequited love and mixed signals.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Real , Selena Gomez , story , The , the weeknd

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 6 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 7 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos