SELENA GOMEZ, THE WEEKND: The Real Story

The Weeknd was apparently the one who ended the relationship with Selena Gomez, according to his reps.

Sources tell TMZ that the relationship started to fizzle out over the summer because of their busy schedules. They rarely saw each other or even spoke on the phone, and The Weeknd didn’t want to be tied down in a relationship that had lost its passion. So he ended it and the two apparently still speak and remain friendly.

Sources also say that Justin Bieber, who has recently been seen with Selena, was not a factor in the breakup.

Fasho Thoughts:

Rebounding with Justin Bieber would be a mistake. But most of their fans are hoping for it.

More answers are coming in two weeks when they’re scheduled to attend the American Music Awards . How far apart will they stay?

. How far apart will they stay? Two days in a row she’s been bicycling, as if to draw attention to her “Bad Liar” music video about unrequited love and mixed signals.

