Lebron and Carpool Karaoke

Posted 2 hours ago
Lebron’s Halloween costume was too much for my liking lol. Pennywise the clown is not a laughing matter, BUT here’s something that may make you smile.

“LeBron James will make his “Carpool Karaoke” debut with James Corden on tonight’s season finale, and he was joined by Ice Cube for at least one song…In addition to rapping along with Ice Cube, LeBron also chose to sing Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” that was featured in the 1983 movie “Flashdance.”

Photos