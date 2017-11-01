Timbaland and Young Thug Collab On The Way?

'Empire' Season 2 Viewing Party

Written By: ashmac

Posted 35 mins ago
“Timbaland recently previewed a snippet of an upcoming collaboration he has with Young Thug. On an Instagram post, Timbaland sits in the studio with his headphones on while mouthing Young Thug’s lyrics. It has the signature crisp and minimal Timbaland production while Young Thug’s volatile flow layers itself on top. The caption on the post simply read “Timbo x @thuggerthugger coming soon.” We’re going to take Timbo’s word on that. Young Thug previously hopped on a track for Timbaland’s King Stays King mixtape on the track “Didn’t Do it.”

Is a song produced by Timbaland what Young Thug is missing?

Photos