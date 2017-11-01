Jay-Z Receives Salute To Industry Icon Award

Jay-Z will be receiving the highest award at the Grammys. An award I didn’t even know existed (learn something new everyday).

” 21-time Grammy winner JAY-Z will be honored with the Grammy Salute to the Industry Icons Award at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, which is set to take place Jan. 27 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond.”

Since the 60th Annual Grammys will take place in New York on Jan. 28, the tribute was even more appropriate for the “Empire State of Mind” MC. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City,” added Portnow. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards.”

Presented by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy, the annual Pre-Grammy Gala has previously honored the likes of David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, and Antonio “L.A.” Reid. “JAY-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Pre-Grammy Gala co-host Clive Davis. “What a night this will be!” – Rap-Up

