Wedding TV Special On The Way?

I don’t want to think this is a publicity stunt because I want a hood love like Cardi and Offset BUT go ahead and get that shmoney.

“Multiple production sources tell TMZ … shortly after the couple got engaged, BET, VH1 and WE tv started jockeying to seal the deal on a TV wedding special that could be worth about one million dollars!

We’re told the goal is to set up freshly engaged Cardi and Offset with a deal similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir nailed down with BET to air their lavish wedding. 

Our sources say renowned producer Mona Scott from VH1 has already reached out to Cardi B. Mona created ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so you’d think she’d be the front-runner. 

We’re told the couple’s down for a TV special, and they’re mulling over offers.” 

I will be glued to the TV.

Photos