Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Back To Twitter

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

President Trump is back where he’s most comfortable — on Twitter.

He’s once again fired back over the Paul Manafort indictment, and addressed the George Papadopoulos plea deal. This morning, he wrote, “The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manafort’s lawyer said, there was ‘no collusion’ and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low-level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!”

The conspiracy and money-laundering crimes Manafort is charged with happened largely before he joined the Trump campaign.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If he wants people to focus on policy and not his campaign, perhaps he shouldn’t feel the need to address it personally.
  • He’s right that Papadopoulos has proven to be a liar. It’s just that what he lied about is kind of sticky for the Trump campaign.
  • It would be nice to focus on policy. Can’t argue with that.
  • The argument that Manafort’s involvement in dirty dealings was only in the dozen years before you made him campaign manager isn’t exactly faith-inspiring.
  • On March 31st, 2016, Papadopoulos was included in the first meeting of the Trump campaign’s foreign policy and national security team. Jeff Sessions and Trump were also among the 13 people in the room.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Back , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , to , Twitter

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos