DONALD TRUMP: Back To Twitter

He’s once again fired back over the Paul Manafort indictment, and addressed the George Papadopoulos plea deal. This morning, he wrote, “The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manafort’s lawyer said, there was ‘no collusion’ and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low-level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!”

The conspiracy and money-laundering crimes Manafort is charged with happened largely before he joined the Trump campaign.

Fasho Thoughts:

If he wants people to focus on policy and not his campaign, perhaps he shouldn’t feel the need to address it personally.

He’s right that Papadopoulos has proven to be a liar. It’s just that what he lied about is kind of sticky for the Trump campaign.

It would be nice to focus on policy. Can’t argue with that.

The argument that Manafort’s involvement in dirty dealings was only in the dozen years before you made him campaign manager isn’t exactly faith-inspiring.

On March 31st, 2016, Papadopoulos was included in the first meeting of the Trump campaign's foreign policy and national security team. Jeff Sessions and Trump were also among the 13 people in the room.

