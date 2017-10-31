Battle Of The Drop Crotch Pants: Did Cassie Ventura Or Monica Brown Style These Pants Best?

0 reads Leave a comment
Singer Monica Brown posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing $2,100.00 satin, ruched, drop crotch cargo pants by Ben Taverniti Unravel Project. She paired the look with a gold, trumpet sleeve top and some ankle booties.
Monica was performing at the R&B Super Jam at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
A few weeks ago, model and actress Cassie Ventura posed on the ground wearing these upscale athletic pants, paired with a Y Project crop top and stacked Gucci sneakers. She was styled to Deonte Nash.
Beauties, we have to know who styled these cargo pants best: Monica Brown or Cassie Ventura? Take our poll.
