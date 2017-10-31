21 SAVAGE NUMB THE PAIN TOUR

JustAsh
Issa Surprise! New Album Dropped

With Metro Boomin and Offset

Written By: ashmac

Posted 10 mins ago
Source: 21 SAVAGE / 21 Savage

The three artists have come together to give us a new album, Without Warning. (No pun intended. That’s the name of the album lol)

“The 10-track project boasts appearances by Travis Scott (“Ghostface Killers”) and Quavo (“Rap Saved Me”).

Arriving via Epic Records, Without Warning follows an already-impressive year for all three artists. Metro Boomin is coming off his Nav-assisted Perfect Timing project, 21 Savage is fresh off Issa Album, and Offset is hot off Migos’ chart-topper, Culture.” – HNHH

 

21 savage , ashmac , ashmacgetsit , Just Ash , metro boomin , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , Offset , This Just In

comments – Add Yours
Photos