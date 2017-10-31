Issa Surprise! New Album Dropped

1 reads Leave a comment
The three artists have come together to give us a new album, Without Warning. (No pun intended. That’s the name of the album lol)
“The 10-track project boasts appearances by Travis Scott (“Ghostface Killers”) and Quavo (“Rap Saved Me”).
Arriving via Epic Records, Without Warning follows an already-impressive year for all three artists. Metro Boomin is coming off his Nav-assisted Perfect Timing project, 21 Savage is fresh off Issa Album, and Offset is hot off Migos’ chart-topper, Culture.” – HNHH
