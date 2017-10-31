Remy Ma Cashes Out

Did you watch her return to ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’? Thats just one of the many accolades she has received within this past year. Well lets add one more thang to the list. The BX rapper is now signed to Columbia Records.
Remy Ma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Record Deal With Columbia Records – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amid the return of Remy Ma on “Love and Hip Hop New York,” the rapper is making some big music moves. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For her first solo music release since her prison bid, Remy has signed a multi-million dollar record deal with Columbia Records. After a competitive bidding war between labels, Sony managed to secure the deal to release Remy’s first solo album since lock up. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The new release will also be Remy’s first music since her Grammy award-nominated collab with Fat Joe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Congratulations to Remy Ma!
Not to mention, looks like she’s working on a new video with Lil Kim.