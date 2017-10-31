Whitney Houston...

Whitney Houston…

Photo by Whitney Houston...

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Whitney Houston Tribute On The Way

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Whitney Houston...

Source: John Mahler / Getty

No on compares to Nippy when it comes to the vocals, but there are some powerhouse names you may be able to throw in the the same sentence. Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle. What about Christina Aguilera?

The singer will be hitting the stage to celebrate the 25th Aniversary of Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard.’

You know Christina got some pipes on her! I’m interested to see how this performance will go. More interested to see what tweets Brandy will have asking why she isn’t a part of this tribute.

 

ashmac , Christina Aguilera , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , This Just In , whitney houston

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 12 hours ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 12 hours ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 5 days ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 6 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 7 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 1 week ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 weeks ago
10.11.17
Photos