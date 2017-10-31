Whitney Houston Tribute On The Way

No on compares to Nippy when it comes to the vocals, but there are some powerhouse names you may be able to throw in the the same sentence. Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle. What about Christina Aguilera?

The singer will be hitting the stage to celebrate the 25th Aniversary of Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard.’

I am excited, honored and humbled to perform a tribute to one of my idols, Whitney Houston for the 25th Anniversary of "The Bodyguard" at the @AMAs! 11/19 on ABC. #AMAs A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

You know Christina got some pipes on her! I’m interested to see how this performance will go. More interested to see what tweets Brandy will have asking why she isn’t a part of this tribute.

