NATIONAL ANTHEM: Texans Kneel To Protest Owner

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
The Houston Texans took a knee for the national anthem before yesterday’s game, but not for the reasons some others players around the league have done so this year.

All but 10 players decided to kneel in a show of unity against the team’s owner Bob McNair. Last week, a story in ESPN The Magazine revealed that McNair said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during an NFL owners meeting about players protests. It was the first time any of the Texans took a knee for the anthem this year. The team says McNair attempted to apologize twice before yesterday’s game, but the players were not very forgiving. Head coach Bill O’Brien says he knew what the players had planned and supported them “100 percent.” (New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Texans lost the game to the Seahawks.
  • There has to be a better way to protest the owner’s comment than kneeling for the national anthem.
  • If the players were hoping to embarrass McNair, kneeling for the anthem was very effective.
