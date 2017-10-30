Fasho Celebrity News
HARVEY WEINSTEIN: First Movie Released Since Scandal Bombs

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal appears to be having an affect on his business.

The Weinstein Company’s first movie release since the scandal came out this weekend and bombed at the box office. Amityville: The Awakening, a horror flick starring Bella Thorne and Jennifer Jason Leigh, opened in only 10 locations and earned a mere $742. That means fewer than 100 people paid to see the movie. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The poor opening weekend probably had very little to do with The Weinstein Company and more to do with the movie itself.
  • Everyone associated with the movie will likely blame it on Weinstein.
  • It’s a sequel to the classic 1979 movie The Amityville Horror.
