Metro Boomin Warns Producers Against Working With Atlantic Records

is a huge producer himself, but he’s also never been quiet about his support of other producers and his want for them to win with him. His latest warning to up-and-comers is about keeping their souls intact and not comprising their talent for labels. Metro came at Atlantic Records–specifically their Artist Partner Group, APG, headed by–calling them vultures and warning producers not to sell their souls to them.

Metro wasn’t the only one warning people of the dangers of Atlantic, either. He also had other major producers come forward to back up his stories like Mike WiLL Made It, DJ Folk, and London On Da Track. The producers had stories about being told they don’t have hits and being asked to bring in artists for a small referral fee. Metro recently started his own label and attributes that to seeing the dirty business that goes on behind the scenes of the already established big businesses.

PSA to producers everywhere, don't let @AtlanticRecords steal your soul 🖤 https://t.co/W1kk3DuTh5 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

What I said about Atlantic was directed at Mike Caren and the APG division who deals directly with producers and songwriters. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

Factual , Caron looked 2012 Mike Will in the eyes after hearing my whole catalog and said you don't have ANY hits but we can help u wit that — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) October 18, 2017

he told me bring him artists and producers for a 10k finders fee in 2012. — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) October 18, 2017

That’s all they want to do https://t.co/31AjXmtzur — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) October 18, 2017

Seeing shit like that is part of what inspired me to have my own label. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 18, 2017

It’s clear that all of the big names in the game claim to have had unsatisfactory experiences with Mike Caren, and they’re looking out for their fellow musicians to watch their backs. Atlantic Records have had many people come out against them in disdain of their business like former signees Waka Flocka and Lupe Fiasco.

Whatever the case may be, it seems like more established artists are looking to work as independently as possible in every direction. The industry is moving away from labels being the only path, and musicians seem eager to make that change happen.

