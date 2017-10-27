News
Home > News

Twitter Drags Madonna For Posing In A Brazilian Favela

She thought a certain kind of picture would be cute.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Twitter is collecting Madonna this week after she decided to take a photo op in a Rio de Janeiro favela.

Madonna was in Brazil for her manager’s wedding and while there, she decided to take a tour of the Morro da Providência favela. She posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a camo outfit as she stands in between two highly armed Brazilian policemen.

Many folks on Twitter felt she was fetishizing poverty and violence in such Brazilian communities.

Many Rio de Jeneiro favelas have had huge issues with violence and the police take part in many of the deaths. But, it seems Madonna missed all of this info. Either that, or someone’s seriously tone death.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 days ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 3 days ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 4 days ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 5 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Photos