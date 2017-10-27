Fasho Celebrity News
MARSHAWN LYNCH: Beastmode Dominates High School Practice

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch participated in a full-contact high school football practice on Wednesday and ran over his much-younger and inexperienced opponents.

The 31-year-old went all Beastmode at the practice, knocking kids down and fighting off their attempts to tackle him. The kids loved every minute of it and thought the visit was great, but the governing body which oversees high school football in California is not happy. They say the school violated a rule which states that men who aren’t students at the school are not allowed to hit or be hit by members of the team.

The Oakland Unified School District said it was not given prior notice to Lynch’s participation at the practice and they understand that it did not comply with the rules. The school is now waiting to hear what their penalty will be. Meanwhile, Lynch will be in Buffalo on Sunday to take on the Bills. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Raiders can’t be happy about this. What if he had gotten hurt?
  • What if he had hurt some kids?
  • What a great experience for the high school kids. Even if the school is penalized, it was worth it to get to play with an NFL player.
