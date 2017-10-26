Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

The film reunites Foxx with his "Ray" director Taylor Hackford.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 12 hours ago
Jamie Foxx has big shoes to fill with his next film role, as the Academy Award-winning actor is set to portray Black Panther leader Geronimo Pratt in a new film.

Fresh off executive-producing the Showtime comedy series White Famous, Jamie Foxx has added another job to his resume with a starring role in the upcoming as-yet-untitled drama film centering on the Signal Hill police brutality court case.

Foxx will portray controversial Black Panther leader Geronimo Pratt, the cast also features Anthony Mackie as Johnnie Cochran and Elizabeth Banks as investigative reporter Mary Neiswender, as reported by Shadow and Act.

The details about the events portrayed in the film are below:

Years before he represented the likes of O.J. Simpson, Cochran represented Pratt, a Black Panther party leader and Vietnam vet. He helped overturn a conviction that would have sent him to jail for 27 years, including settling a false imprisonment suit.

The Signal Hill case revolves around Ron Settles, a Cal Star Long Beach football standout who was picked up for speeding and after his arrest, was found hanging in his cell. While the police called suicide, an autopsy showed that was choked to death. It is unknown who will portray Settles.

The film is still in the early stages, so there is no release date scheduled. The project also reunites Jamie Foxx with his Ray director Taylor Hackford, who will serve as the producer and director of this drama.

 

Photos