President Trump Declares the Opioid Crisis a National Emergency

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOIO) –
The country’s opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions.
During his campaign, Donald Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
President Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency, but it won’t bring new dollars to the fight.
