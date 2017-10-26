Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s Marriage Was Reportedly Unraveling After “The Real” Firing

Photo by

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s Marriage Was Reportedly Unraveling After “The Real” Firing

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty


Tamar Braxton went into a deep depression after being fired from “The Real,” and it ultimately took a toll on her marriage, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert this week citing irreconcilable differences. Sources close to Tamar say she was severely depressed for months after she was fired from “The Real” in May, compounding their already tenuous relationship.

They reportedly attempted to get back on track three months ago by Tamar moving out of the house, TMZ reported, but pretending to be happily married so they could promote the upcoming season of their WE tv series “Tamar & Vince.”

BTW: Season 5 premieres on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. and will include the divorce, according to the new trailer released Wednesday. Watch below:


Via TMZ:

Our sources say Tamar and Vince put on an act in NYC as an engaging couple simply to promote their show. At this point, we’re told Tamar had already moved in to a baller high-rise.

Her 2-bedroom luxury condo in Bev Hills goes for around $15k a month. Some of the building’s amenities include an indoor 75-foot lap pool, an outdoor pool as well, 5 gyms, a spa, a restaurant with free bar and a screening room.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of David A. Walega and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of WE TV, YouTube, and EURweb

