CNN’s Don Lemon Receiving Threats from Trump-Supporting White Nationalist

has contacted police after receiving multiple racist death threats by a self-proclaimed white nationalist Trump supporter, TMZ reports

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Lemon contacted the NYPD Wednesday after allegedly receiving multiple messages on Twitter, some that read, “F*** you n****r can’t wait to stab your neck” and “U r a pile of rotting Dogsh*t,racist,communist, socialist, Liberal moron a**hole,i will find u U will pay.ill see u real soon…”

The user’s Twitter profile is also unsettling, according to TMZ. It reads: “white nationalist conservative . pro gun anti islam anti terrorist anti leftist yes i HATE demorats,blm,antifa ,socialists. heavily armed racist.WLM.” He also makes it clear that he backs Trump.

The report with NYPD was made for aggravated harassment, but TMZ sources say it’ll likely be considered a hate crime.

The investigation into the threats is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Stephen Lovekin and Getty Images