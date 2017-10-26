Cam Newton Walks Off Press Conference

Cam Newton Walks Off Press Conference

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton abruptly walked out of his Wednesday news conference when someone asked about his offense’s ability to consistently get yardage in “big chunks.”

Newton paused when asked the question, rolled his eyes and said “next question.” He then exited. He was approximately a step away from the podium as another reporter attempted to ask a question.

Watch below:


“Cam didn’t intend to be discourteous toward any specific media member,” Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement. “In his mind, after answering questions for nine minutes he had fulfilled his obligations.”

Newton’s exit came a week after he did not fulfill his weekly media obligations and speak on Wednesday or Thursday. And it came two weeks after he publicly apologized for making light of a football question from a female reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. Rodrigue took two weeks off after the incident and returned last week.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time Newton cut short a news conference. His most publicized early exit followed a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, when he walked out on reporters after answering only a handful of questions, mostly with short responses. He later admitted to being a “sore loser.”

The Panthers (4-3) have struggled with completing passes of more than 20 yards this season, particularly the past two weeks in losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Newton was 1-for-6 with an interception on attempts of 20-plus yards in those games.

He has thrown five interceptions against one touchdown over the past two games, after throwing six TD passes and one pick the previous two weeks in wins against the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Watch Cam’s entire press conference below. (The walkout happens at the 8:34 mark.)


 

